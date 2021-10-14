Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday schools and stat tracker

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 14 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 3.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 66,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 19, and an average of 231 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 203. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 117,807 cases have been reported and at least 1,128 people have died.
- Hays County: There are currently 757 active cases, and 24 people are currently hospitalized (23 unvaccinated, one vaccinated). Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 29,160 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 384 people have died.
- Williamson County: There are 127 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eighteen percent of hospital beds are available, and 11% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 63,702 cases have been reported and at least 675 people have died.
- Central Texas school districts:
- Austin ISD: As of Oct. 13, there are a total of 39 new COVID-19 cases (31 students, 6 employees and 2 others) and a total of 159 new exposures (148 students, 11 employees). Since Aug. 16, there have been 1,227 cumulative positive cases (996 students, 210 employees, 21 others) and 7,086 cumulative exposures (6,966 students, 109 employees, 11 others).
- Round Rock ISD: As of Oct. 13, there are 15 new positive cases (14 students, 1 employee) and 74 new "close contacts" (74 students). There have been 1,600 total cumulative positive cases (1,405 students, 195 employees) and 14,010 total cumulative "close contacts" (12,926 students, 1,084 employees).
- Leander ISD: For the week of Oct. 10-Oct. 15, there have been 29 total positive cases. There have been 1,525 total cumulative positive cases.
- Pflugerville ISD: For the week of Oct. 11-Oct. 15, there have been 25 total positive cases. There have been 1,013 total cumulative positive cases.
- Hays CISD: As of Oct. 13, there are 95 active student cases and 9 active staff cases. There have been a total of 847 cumulative student cases and 140 cumulative staff cases.
- Texas Public Schools (2021-22 school year; updated on Fridays with data from the previous Monday-Sunday)
- Cumulative positive student cases: 185,024, up from 175,428 on Oct. 3
- Cumulative positive staff cases: 33,706, up from 32,031 on Oct. 3
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. KVUE is tracking COVID-19 data from five school districts in Central Texas. Many school districts have their own COVID-19 dashboard.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data, Oct. 12, 2021
1 / 8
Updates:
Check back on this live blog for updates.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: