Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, March 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

March 27 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 78,661 cases have been reported and at least 812 people have died. At least 76,918 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 17,044 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,414 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 36,920 cases have been reported in the county and at least 445 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8:15 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is giving out food to families in need. The food distribution event will be held at the KIPP School's South Austin campus at 5107 Interstate 35, near East Stassney Lane, starting at 9 a.m.

8 a.m. – The African American Youth Harvest Foundation is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in partnership with the Central Texas Allied Health Institute. The clinic will be held from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 6633 Highway 290 East, Suite 306 on the third floor. No appointment is required.