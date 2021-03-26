x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, March 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 26 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 78,602 cases have been reported and at least 811 people have died. At least 76,798 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,017 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,379 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 36,821 cases have been reported in the county and at least 443 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data March 25

Updates:

6 a.m. – Austin ISD is hosting post-spring break drive-thru COVID-19 testing events from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both Northeast Early College High School and the Austin ISD central office. Testing is free for district students and staff.

