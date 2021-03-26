Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, March 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 26 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 78,602 cases have been reported and at least 811 people have died. At least 76,798 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 17,017 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,379 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 36,821 cases have been reported in the county and at least 443 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data March 25 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Updates:

6 a.m. – Austin ISD is hosting post-spring break drive-thru COVID-19 testing events from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at both Northeast Early College High School and the Austin ISD central office. Testing is free for district students and staff.