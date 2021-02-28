x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Feb. 28.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 28 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 42,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 75,617 cases have been reported and at least 743 people have died. At least 73,455 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,270 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 213 people have died. At least 15,577 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 34,527 cases have been reported in the county and at least 362 people have died. At least 33,250 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 26

Updates:

Check back for updates throughout the day.

