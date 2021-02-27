Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Feb. 27.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 42,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 42,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 75,362 cases have been reported and at least 743 people have died. At least 73,328 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,270 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 213 people have died. At least 15,577 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 34,527 cases have been reported in the county and at least 362 people have died. At least 33,250 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

9 a.m. – Uplift Austin, a free PPE, cleaning and hygiene supplies distribution for Black and brown communities in Austin-Travis County, is launching sites today. In partnership with Proctor & Gamble, Uplift Austin will distribute more than $200,000 worth of supplies in the eastern crecent.

The following sites will be open from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday:

Uplift Austin will hold distribution at these sites again on March 6.

The distribution is sponsored by Contigo Wellness, Austin Latino Coalition, Hispanic Star, Del Valle Community Coalition, American Youthworks, Black Leaders Collective, Central Texas Allied Health Institute, KDH Giving Fund, Hustle for the Cause and Southwest Key.