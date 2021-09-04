Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 9 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 80,031 cases have been reported and at least 823 people have died. At least 78,187 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 17,446 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 16,715 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 37,588 cases have been reported in the county and at least 457 people have died.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
Updates:
5:55 a.m. – Austin Public Health will host its weekly COVID-19 Q&A with its leadership team at 10 a.m.
