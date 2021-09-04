x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, April 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 9 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 80,031 cases have been reported and at least 823 people have died. At least 78,187 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,446 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 16,715 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 37,588 cases have been reported in the county and at least 457 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

5:55 a.m. – Austin Public Health will host its weekly COVID-19 Q&A with its leadership team at 10 a.m.

WATCH: San Marcos CISD ending virtual learning

