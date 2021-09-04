Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, April 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 9 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 80,031 cases have been reported and at least 823 people have died. At least 78,187 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 17,446 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 16,715 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 37,588 cases have been reported in the county and at least 457 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

5:55 a.m. – Austin Public Health will host its weekly COVID-19 Q&A with its leadership team at 10 a.m.