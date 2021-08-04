x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, April 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 8 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 47,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 79,992 cases have been reported and at least 821 people have died. At least 78,103 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,358 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 16,704 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 37,524 cases have been reported in the county and at least 456 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 2, 2021

Updates: 

WATCH: Some COVID-19 shopping habits may continue post-pandemic 

