Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, April 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 80,272 cases have been reported and at least 823 people have died. At least 78,379 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 17,447 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 16,775 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 37,648 cases have been reported in the county and at least 457 people have died.



Updates:

8 a.m. – A vaccine clinic will be held in Del Valle to focus on vaccinating Latinos in Central Texas. The Del Valle Community Coalition is teaming up with Walgreens to give out 300 doses of vaccine at Popham Elementary School from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This weekend! Esta fin de semana!

👉🏽 April 10 - 10AM to 12PM at Popham Elementary

👉🏽 Food, water, PPE distribution and vaccine registration!

😱 Vaccines to be given THE NEXT DAY!



Volunteer here/regístrate para ser voluntario aquí: https://t.co/Gn8rxE0hTs pic.twitter.com/hP63YC3LKj — Del Valle Community Coalition (@ATXDVCC) April 6, 2021