Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 80,132 cases have been reported and at least 823 people have died. At least 78,287 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 17,447 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 16,775 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 37,648 cases have been reported in the county and at least 457 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

8:50 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 9 a.m. until noon at the KIPP School - South Campus at 5107 S. Interstate 35.

8:15 a.m. – Del Valle ISD is hosting a vaccination event this weekend to administer shots to 1,100 people who preregistered. Attendees will receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The appointment-only event is in partnership with Travis County. In three weeks, those who get their first dose this weekend will be invited back for a second dose.

8 a.m. – Austin ISD is reconnecting with students who have been learning virtually over the past year through "Project Reconnect." AISD staff and volunteers are walking door-to-door to talk to students who haven't attended in-person classes so far this year to remind them about programs offered by the district.

Staff and volunteers will be in the northeast corridor of the district Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.