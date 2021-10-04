x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, April 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 10 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 80,132 cases have been reported and at least 823 people have died. At least 78,287 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,447 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 16,775 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 37,648 cases have been reported in the county and at least 457 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8:50 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 9 a.m. until noon at the KIPP School - South Campus at 5107 S. Interstate 35.

8:15 a.m. – Del Valle ISD is hosting a vaccination event this weekend to administer shots to 1,100 people who preregistered. Attendees will receive a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The appointment-only event is in partnership with Travis County. In three weeks, those who get their first dose this weekend will be invited back for a second dose.

RELATED: Del Valle ISD is hosting a weekend-long vaccination clinic for staff, parents and some students

8 a.m. – Austin ISD is reconnecting with students who have been learning virtually over the past year through "Project Reconnect." AISD staff and volunteers are walking door-to-door to talk to students who haven't attended in-person classes so far this year to remind them about programs offered by the district.

Staff and volunteers will be in the northeast corridor of the district Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

WATCH: Bryan Mays: COVID-19 vaccines are our weapon for returning to normal

