Austin to stay in Stage 4 COVID-19 guidelines as statewide mask mandate ends

AUSTIN, Texas — One day before the statewide mask mandate is lifted Wednesday, March 10, Austin Public Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott said the City would remain in Stage 4 of the COVID-19 risk guidelines, citing an increase in hospitalizations for the past three days.

Escott said hospitalization projections from the UT models have flattened since his last briefing. He said the model projected Austin entering "Stage 2 territory" around April 4.

Escott added that overall case numbers in the area continue to trend downward.

The City dropped from Stage 5 to Stage 4 on Feb. 9. In Stage 3, recommendations against non-essential travel and dining are removed for low-risk people, and recommended business capacity increases to 50% to 75%.

City leaders also announced Tuesday that Austin would continue to require masks despite Gov. Abbott's order.