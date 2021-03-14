Reservations at some restaurants are increasing and tourists head to Texas after opening 100%

Patios at restaurants in the Mueller community were busy during brunch while still enforcing mask and social distancing.

AUSTIN, Texas — It's the first weekend Texas businesses had the option to open at 100% capacity in almost a year, and business is on the rise.

Chad Jarvis and his friend, Lisa Eilunes, flew to Austin from Charlotte and Detroit to get in on the action.

"I remember texting her and saying 'I found out Texas is going to be 100%,'" said Jarvis. "Let's go, let's go right now," said Jarvis.

In the Mueller community, families filled the streets during brunch hours.

"For the most part, restaurants are filling up, bars are filling up, people are enjoying it," said Jarvis.

Over at Colleen's Kitchen, grease was popping and so were reservations.

"Lately, we've seen an uptick in reservations ... particularly guests who have been vaccinated that we haven't been able to serve indoors," said Colleen's Kitchen owner Ashley Fric. "They have chosen not to dine with us, and now that they have been vaccinated, we are starting to see people trickle in. It's nice."

Fric said for the safety of her staff and customers, the restaurant is requiring social distancing and masks, unless you're eating or drinking.

"Keeping our staff safe is extremely important," said Fric. "No one on our staff qualifies to be vaccinated yet. Hopefully that will change as of March 15."

Starting Monday, Texans age 50 and older will qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine. Fric said once more people are vaccinated, she may change the rules.

Even with some businesses continuing to follow the CDC coronavirus guidelines, Jarvis said the trip to Austin was worth it.

"It's different from where I am from," said Jarvis. "Charlotte, everybody is more hesitant. It's mask heavy. Crowds are smaller opposed to this, where you have a bunch of people just get together."

Under Austin and Travis County rules, businesses and other sites must require individuals to wear a face covering, with some exceptions, along with other safety precautions such as social distancing and disinfecting high-touch surfaces.

