Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 78,496 cases have been reported and at least 806 people have died. At least 76,691 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 16,957 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,356 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 36,821 cases have been reported in the county and at least 443 people have died.
Updates:
