Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, March 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 25 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 78,496 cases have been reported and at least 806 people have died. At least 76,691 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,957 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 236 people have died. At least 16,356 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 36,821 cases have been reported in the county and at least 443 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data March 24

