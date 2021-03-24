Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 24 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 78,372 cases have been reported and at least 803 people have died. At least 76,557 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 16,945 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 235 people have died. At least 16,339 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 36,724 cases have been reported in the county and at least 439 people have died.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data March 23
1 / 5
Updates:
5:30 a.m. – The second batch of $1,400 stimulus payments are set to show up via direct deposit Wednesday, but some payments will be coming later in the mail. For more information on your stimulus check, click here for more information.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: