Coronavirus

LIVE | Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin, Travis County leaders get update on COVID, vaccine

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, March 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: At 9 a.m., Austin, Travis County leaders are getting an update on COVID-19 and the vaccine. Watch in the video above or on KVUE's YouTube channel.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 23 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 78,308 cases have been reported and at least 802 people have died. At least 76,423 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,913 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 235 people have died. At least 16,255 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 36,724 cases have been reported in the county and at least 439 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data March 22

Updates: 

10:20 a.m. – Texas will open COVID-19 vaccination appointments to all adults next week, state officials announced Tuesday. 

While providers will continue to prioritize older adults, all adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine starting March 29, officials said.

8:51 a.m. –  At 9 a.m., Austin, Travis County leaders are getting an update on COVID-19 and the vaccine. Watch in the video above or on KVUE's YouTube channel.

