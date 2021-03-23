LIVE | Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin, Travis County leaders get update on COVID, vaccine

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: At 9 a.m., Austin, Travis County leaders are getting an update on COVID-19 and the vaccine. Watch in the video above or on KVUE's YouTube channel.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 78,308 cases have been reported and at least 802 people have died. At least 76,423 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 16,913 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 235 people have died. At least 16,255 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 36,724 cases have been reported in the county and at least 439 people have died.
10:20 a.m. – Texas will open COVID-19 vaccination appointments to all adults next week, state officials announced Tuesday.
While providers will continue to prioritize older adults, all adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine starting March 29, officials said.
