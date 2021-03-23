LIVE | Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin, Travis County leaders get update on COVID, vaccine

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, March 23.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 46,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 78,308 cases have been reported and at least 802 people have died. At least 76,423 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,913 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 235 people have died. At least 16,255 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 36,724 cases have been reported in the county and at least 439 people have died.



Updates:

10:20 a.m. – Texas will open COVID-19 vaccination appointments to all adults next week, state officials announced Tuesday.

While providers will continue to prioritize older adults, all adults will be eligible to receive a vaccine starting March 29, officials said.

8:51 a.m. – At 9 a.m., Austin, Travis County leaders are getting an update on COVID-19 and the vaccine. Watch in the video above or on KVUE's YouTube channel.