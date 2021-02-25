x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Feb. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 25 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 41,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 74,835 cases have been reported and at least 733 people have died. At least 72,961 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,182 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 209 people have died. At least 15,434 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 34,527 cases have been reported in the county and at least 362 people have died. At least 33,250 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 24

Updates:

WATCH: Mass vaccination site opening at COTA on Feb. 27

