Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 11 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 39,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 72,972 cases have been reported and at least 701 people have died. At least 68,576 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 15,794 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 201 people have died. At least 14,034 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 34,101 cases have been reported in the county and at least 362 people have died. At least 32,796 people have recovered from the virus.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 10
Updates:
