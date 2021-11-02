x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Feb. 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 39,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 72,972 cases have been reported and at least 701 people have died. At least 68,576 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 15,794 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 201 people have died. At least 14,034 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 34,101 cases have been reported in the county and at least 362 people have died. At least 32,796 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 10

Updates: 

