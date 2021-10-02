x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Feb. 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 10 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 39,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 72,625 cases have been reported and at least 695 people have died. At least 68,084 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 15,709 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 200 people have died. At least 13,877 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 34,015 cases have been reported in the county and at least 356 people have died. At least 32,602 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 8

1 / 7
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates: 

Check back for updates.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

New apartment complex planned on former site of The Frisco Shop

Rangers officially moving Triple-A franchise to Round Rock Express

US COVID hospitalizations, new cases drop to lowest in months