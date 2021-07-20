Austin-Travis County records 100-plus more breakthrough COVID-19 cases in one week

Since last week, more than 100 additional vaccinated people have contracted the virus.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin and Travis County are recording more breakthrough coronavirus cases.

On July 13, the Travis County commissioner's court heard that, so far in 2021, there have been a total of 333 breakthrough COVID-19 cases. One week later, the commissioners were told that there have now been a total of 488 breakthrough cases, an increase of 155.

A “breakthrough case” is when someone who is fully vaccinated gets infected with COVID-19.

Of those breakthrough cases, 25% of the patients have been asymptomatic, health officials said.

Austin Public Health previously reported that 14 people who have been vaccinated ended up in the hospital. Three vaccinated people have died, two of them were in long-term care facilities. Of the vaccinated people that died, their median age was 72.

APH attributes breakthrough cases to those who have weaker immune systems and their bodies are slow to respond to the vaccine.

But health leaders reiterate, the COVID-19 vaccine significantly lowers your chance of hospitalization and death.

Although the city has not moved to Stage 4 yet, city leaders are advising everyone to wear masks indoors to decrease the spread of the virus.