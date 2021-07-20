Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday stats tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Tuesday, July 20.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.5 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 51,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average of new admissions is 30, and an average of 162 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 114. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 86,079 cases have been reported and at least 893 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 395 active cases and 15 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 19,544 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 264 people have died. At least 18,885 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: There are 61 new cases, and 16% of hospital beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 40,957 cases have been reported in the county and at least 486 people have died.



Updates:

7:30 a.m. – The Travis County Commissioners Court and Austin City Council will hold a joint session at 9 a.m. to receive COVID-19 updates. The session will be livestreamed on KVUE.com and on the KVUE YouTube page.