Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Oct. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Oct. 25 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 858,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 17,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 31,493 cases have been reported and at least 449 people have died. At least 30,159 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 6,287 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 86 people have died. At least 5,691 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 9,335 cases have been reported in the county and at least 150 people have died. At least 8,993 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data Oct. 24

WATCH: El Paso experiencing COVID-19 surge; patients to be airlifted to other hospitals

