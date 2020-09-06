x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know June 9

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, June 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's June 6 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 75,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 1,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The department estimates more than 50,400 people have recovered from the virus.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 3,800 cases have been reported and at least 98 people have died. At least 3,098 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: Over 400 cases have been reported and at least 5 people have died. About 230 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: Nearly 700 cases have been reported in the county and at least 28 people have died. More than 500 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Texas coronavirus data June 7

Top headlines: 

Updates

