coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thrall ISD among first Austin-area school districts to reopen amid pandemic

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Aug. 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 10 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 486,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 8,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 22,700 cases have been reported and at least 298 people have died. At least 21,307 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 34 people have died. At least 2,175 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 6,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 90 people have died. More than 5,500 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 9

Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

5:24 a.m. - Thrall ISD is reopening its classrooms Aug. 10 to its students and teachers. It's one of the first Central Texas school districts to begin in-person learning.

WATCH: Outpatient COVID-19 antibody trial coming to Round Rock

