Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thrall ISD among first Austin-area school districts to reopen amid pandemic

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Aug. 10.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 10 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 486,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 8,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 486,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 8,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 22,700 cases have been reported and at least 298 people have died. At least 21,307 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 34 people have died. At least 2,175 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 6,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 90 people have died. More than 5,500 people have recovered from the virus.



Updates:

5:24 a.m. - Thrall ISD is reopening its classrooms Aug. 10 to its students and teachers. It's one of the first Central Texas school districts to begin in-person learning.