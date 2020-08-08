Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Aug. 8.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 8 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 470,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 8,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 470,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 8,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: Over 22,400 cases have been reported and at least 295 people have died. At least 20,874 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: More than 5,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 34 people have died. At least 2,175 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: More than 6,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 90 people have died. More than 5,500 people have recovered from the virus.



GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 6 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

Updates:

9 a.m. – Today is distribution day for KVUE and H-E-B's 31st annual "For the Children School Supplies Drive" – however, the drive continues. You can still donate until Aug. 18. Learn more in the video below:

8:30 a.m. – The Bull Creek and Barton Creek greenbelts will be open today for the first time since Fourth of July weekend – but expect some changes.

If you want to go to the Barton Creek greenbelt anytime between now and Sunday, you'll have to reserve a spot with the Parks and Recreation Department. At the Bull Creek greenbelt, you'll be reminded to socially distance, wear a mask and stay six feet away from others when possible.

8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is holding a distribution event until 11 a.m. The event is being held at Nelson Field at 7105 Berkman Drive. When you arrive, just pop your trunk and volunteers will load the boxes for you.