Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Aug. 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 9 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 486,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 8,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 22,600 cases have been reported and at least 298 people have died. At least 21,145 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 5,000 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 34 people have died. At least 2,175 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 6,200 cases have been reported in the county and at least 90 people have died. More than 5,500 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 9

Updates:

4:15 p.m. – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported 4,879 new cases statewide on Sunday, the  fewest since July 27 and second-lowest daily total since the Fourth of July weekend. DSHS also reported 116 new deaths statewide.

