coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, Aug. 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 4 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 440,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 7,000 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 21,000 cases have been reported and at least 285 people have died. At least 19,000 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 4,800 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 29 people have died. At least 1,900 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 5,800 cases have been reported in the county and at least 80 people have died. More than 5,200 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 3

1 / 11
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates:

