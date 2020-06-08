x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, Aug. 6.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 6 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 450,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 7,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 22,000 cases have been reported and at least 287 people have died. At least 20,000 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 4,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 34 people have died. At least 2,000 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 5,900 cases have been reported in the county and at least 83 people have died. More than 5,200 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 5

Updates:

WATCH: COVID-19 cases ticking back up in Austin, health authority says

