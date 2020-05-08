x
coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, Aug. 5.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Aug. 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 450,000 cases have been reported in the state, and more than 7,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: Over 21,800 cases have been reported and at least 287 people have died. At least 19,570 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: More than 4,900 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 31 people have died. At least 2,000 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: More than 5,900 cases have been reported in the county and at least 80 people have died. More than 5,200 people have recovered from the virus.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Aug. 4

Updates:

