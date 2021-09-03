City of Austin to continue enforcing face masks despite State order

City leaders have announced they'll continue to require wearing masks amid Gov. Abbott lifting the statewide mask mandate starting Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin will require wearing masks in the community, according to City leaders.

The statewide mask mandate will lift on Wednesday, March 10, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's order from last week. Gov. Abbott announced on March 2 that he is opening Texas "100%" in addition to lifting the mask mandate in Texas.

“In Austin, we’re committed to saving lives. Period. If state officials don’t want to do their jobs protecting people from the virus, then we will,” said Austin City Council Member Greg Casar on Tuesday. “This action is both legal and the right thing to do. If state officials choose to sue, they’ll be going out of their way to harm the health of Texans. We've had too many family members, too many friends, too many constituents die for us to stop listening to science. Local leaders will continue doing everything in our power to take care of Texans.”

🚨BREAKING: the City of Austin is still legally requiring masks in our community, through our health authority rules. If state officials don't want to do their jobs in this pandemic, then we'll do it ourselves.



Many Austin-area restaurants and stores have already posted on social media saying they will continue requiring masks and implementing safety measures even after the mandates are lifted on March 10. Abbott's announcement does not order businesses to lift their own mask requirements and capacity limits.

Austin health leaders also announced Tuesday that the City would remain in Stage 4 of its COVID-19 risk guidelines.

