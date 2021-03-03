Austin will consider bar, restaurant regulations if it sees 'unsafe practices'

"If [ending alcohol sales before 2 a.m.] is something that we can do under the law, that is absolutely something that we would consider," the Travis Co. judge said.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, March 2, Gov. Greg Abbott announced he is lifting statewide coronavirus restrictions and ending the Texas mask mandate. Effective Wednesday, March 10, all businesses are allowed to reopen 100% and Texans will no longer be required by law to wear masks in public spaces.

Local leaders said in a press conference Wednesday they would look into legal options – such as potentially placing a limit on when businesses can serve alcohol – in order to ensure safe practices at bars and restaurants in the City.

Officials were asked whether or not the City or County would consider ending alcohol sales before 2 a.m. if they see "unsafe practices," such as packed bars with no social distancing or masks being worn.

"We're looking at all options to make the experience safer for people that go to restaurants," Travis County Judge Andy Brown said. "If [ending alcohol sales before 2 a.m.] is something that we can do under the law, that is absolutely something that we would consider. The thing that Dr. Mark Escott has always said to me – and that I have seen based on his numbers – is that when you take your mask off, especially at a bar or restaurant and you're close to people, that's where COVID spreads the most."

The executive order announced Tuesday rescinds most of the governor's earlier executive orders related to COVID-19. However, businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols – including requiring masks – at their own discretion. Businesses also reserve the right to refuse service to any patrons who do not follow stated protocols.

Several Austin businesses have already said they intend to keep their mask requirements. KVUE has also rounded up a list of businesses that will continue to enforcing masks when the mandate is rescinded.