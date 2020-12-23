List: More than two dozen Austin bars have been cited for COVID-19 violations

More than half of the bars on the City's list are located somewhere on Sixth Street.

AUSTIN, Texas — More than two dozen Austin bars have been cited for COVID-19 violations, according to a City list obtained by KVUE.

The 25 bars on the list provided by the City, which are mostly located downtown, are:

Concrete Cowboy

Play 620

Rio

Unbarlievable

Wyld

Burnsides

Dijou

Library

Lit Lounge

Lodge

Pour Choices

Recess

Soho

Venue

Voodoo

512 club

4th and Co.

Reina 78

Scratchouse

Dirty Bills

Yellow Jacket

77 Deg./Rose Room

Corona Club

Mala Vida

Chupacabra

Escott told county commissioners Tuesday that an establishment must ignore several warnings before they are cited by fire marshals or code enforcement. He presented a list of the cited establishments to commissioners, highlighting several “repeat offenders.”

Four of the 25 bars listed have been cited more than once by the City fire marshal: Concrete Cowboy (2), Play (3), Soho (3) and Venue (2).

More than half of the bars on the City's list are located somewhere on Sixth Street.

Health officials said in a Dec. 23 press conference that they were concerned about the loophole for bars to operate as restaurants. They said bars need to follow the rules in order to avoid imposing a curfew, which Mayor Adler said would be considered if it's needed to keep the city safe.

"They may have a food service permit, but they are still functionally a bar," Escott said.

Escott said the concern with bars is that drinking is a mask-less activity and happens continuously. He said the nature of bars means that face-to-face interactions happen for an extended period of time and with multiple different people.