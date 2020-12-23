x
Coronavirus

List: More than two dozen Austin bars have been cited for COVID-19 violations

AUSTIN, Texas — More than two dozen Austin bars have been cited for COVID-19 violations, according to a City list obtained by KVUE

The 25 bars on the list provided by the City, which are mostly located downtown, are: 

  • Concrete Cowboy
  • Play 620
  • Rio
  • Unbarlievable 
  • Wyld 
  • Burnsides 
  • Dijou 
  • Library 
  • Lit Lounge 
  • Lodge 
  • Pour Choices 
  • Recess 
  • Soho  
  • Venue 
  • Voodoo 
  • 512 club 
  • 4th and Co. 
  • Reina 78 
  • Scratchouse 
  • Dirty Bills 
  • Yellow Jacket 
  • 77 Deg./Rose Room 
  • Corona Club 
  • Mala Vida 
  • Chupacabra

Escott told county commissioners Tuesday that an establishment must ignore several warnings before they are cited by fire marshals or code enforcement. He presented a list of the cited establishments to commissioners, highlighting several “repeat offenders.”

Four of the 25 bars listed have been cited more than once by the City fire marshal: Concrete Cowboy (2), Play (3), Soho (3) and Venue (2). 

More than half of the bars on the City's list are located somewhere on Sixth Street.

Health officials said in a Dec. 23 press conference that they were concerned about the loophole for bars to operate as restaurants. They said bars need to follow the rules in order to avoid imposing a curfew, which Mayor Adler said would be considered if it's needed to keep the city safe. 

"They may have a food service permit, but they are still functionally a bar," Escott said.

Escott said the concern with bars is that drinking is a mask-less activity and happens continuously. He said the nature of bars means that face-to-face interactions happen for an extended period of time and with multiple different people.

