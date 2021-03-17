Some Austin-Travis Co. residents concerned with allowing Phase 1C vaccinations too quickly

As of March 17, 55% of people ages 65 or older have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Travis County.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans ages 50 and older are now allowed to get the coronavirus vaccine as a part of Phase 1C, but that is not the case in Austin-Travis County, where health leaders are still trying to vaccinate thousands of people in Phases 1A and 1B.

While it is unclear when Austin Public Health (APH) will expand to Phase 1C, people already struggling to find an appointment worry that they will face more problems once they pot grows.

Beverly Shaw is one of those people. The 71-year-old has put her name on multiple waitlists with no luck. Shaw said she knows how to operate her computer well and signed up at multiple locations, but the plans are just not panning out for her.

"There are a lot of us that have not been able to get an appointment and what they've just done is added a whole bunch of new people to the pot, and it's going to make it maybe impossible for some people to actually get an appointment," Shaw said.

While Shaw is thankful for the people who have offered to help, she is not comfortable sharing her personal information with strangers. So, the search continues on her own as the City's waitlist slowly dwindles.

Last week, APH had nearly 29,000 people in the queue.

"Demand currently still far exceeds the 12,000 first doses we are receiving weekly," stated Matt Lara with the City of Austin's Homeland Security and Emergency Management team.

Shaw hopes health leaders will wait until 80% to 90% of people in Phases 1A and 1B are vaccinated before expanding the availability of vaccines.

However, only 55% of people ages 65 or older have been vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS). That does not also account for high-risk individuals or frontline workers who still need the shot.

As people in Phase 1C are also eager to get their vaccinations, the City's emergency management team said they are working on a plan.

"Our team is continuing to make modifications to our registration platform to include the 1C population and looking into ways to prioritize by 1A, 1B, and 1C status," said Lara.

APH's current sign-up system has been down for two days due to technical problems. City officials identified the problem on Tuesday and intend to have the system back online on Thursday, March 18.