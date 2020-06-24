x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

coronavirus

LIST: Small family-owned Austin businesses you can support

Supporting a small business is one way you can help the community.

AUSTIN, Texas — We are in trying times, and one way you can help out your community is by supporting small businesses. But before you head out to show your support, be sure to wear a face mask. 

Here's a list of some small, family-owned businesses in Austin.

Restaurants/Bars/Bakeries

Retail

Services

Entertainment

KVUE also has a list of black-owned businesses in the Austin area. Click here to view that story.

WATCH: Coronvirus: Help for small business owners

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Texas Education Agency releases new guidelines for attendance, remote learning, personal protective equipment

Certain blood types trigger more severe COVID-19 symptoms, study finds

Fort Worth couple married 53 years died from COVID-19 within an hour of each other