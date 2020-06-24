LIST: Small family-owned Austin businesses you can support

AUSTIN, Texas — We are in trying times, and one way you can help out your community is by supporting small businesses. But before you head out to show your support, be sure to wear a face mask.
Here's a list of some small, family-owned businesses in Austin.
Restaurants/Bars/Bakeries
Retail
Services
- ABC Vacuum
- A-List Embroidery
- Austin Yard Cards (Celebration cards set up in your yard)
- Bridge Famer's (Custom trophy and screen printing)
- Carolyn's Cat Grooming
- Dancers Workshop (Dance classes)
- Fit & Fearless
- The Cook's Nook (Culinary incubator for caterers, cooks and more)
Entertainment
- Betsy's Billiards (Pool and billiard hall coming soon)
- Parker Jazz Club
KVUE also has a list of black-owned businesses in the Austin area. Click here to view that story.
