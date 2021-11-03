Updated Austin rental assistance program to launch March 15

Applications are open through December 2021, or until funds are spent.

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin is launching an updated rental assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19, with applications open through December 2021, or until funds are spent.

The updated Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Assistance Program was made possible through funding received from the U.S. Department of the Treasury through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, providing $25 million in direct rent support for eligible Austinites.

The RENT Application Portal will open on Monday, March 15, with applications randomly selected weekly on Fridays for processing. If selected and the application qualifies, payment will be issued directly to the landlord who is owed rent payments, the City of Austin said.

Guidelines aim to address equity, prioritize vulnerable and low-income populations, and create stronger coordination of services, including connecting approved applicants to Austin Energy for utility assistance. Renters do not need to be U.S. citizens or legal residents to apply.

"Too many families in Austin are struggling to pay their rent because of a job loss, loss of work hours or another impact from the COVID-19 pandemic," said Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) CEO Michael Gerber. "HACA is again proud to partner with the City's Housing and Planning Department to provide critical help that will keep some of our community's most vulnerable residents safe and in their homes."

The City said both tenants and landlords are allowed to apply for assistance. Households may be eligible to receive up to 15 months of rent assistance.

Funds can go toward fees on the lease agreement, including internet services, utilities included with the rent and fees for garage use, storage, service animals and pets.

To be eligible, applicants must:

Have an income of no more than 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI);

One or more members of your household must have either: qualified for unemployment benefits OR provide proof that due to COVID-19 you: have less income, have more costs or bills, or experienced other financial hardship;

One or more members of your household must demonstrate they: are at risk of experiencing homelessness or their housing situation is uncertain, which may include a past due utility/rent notice or eviction notice OR live in unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions;

Live within the City of Austin Full Purpose Jurisdiction boundaries. Applicants can verify using the City of Austin Jurisdictional Boundaries map. The address on the application must be the applicant’s primary residence.