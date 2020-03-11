Austin expands coronavirus-related rent assistance with $8M still left to give

In August, the City announced that $12.9 million in rental assistance would be allocated to households in need through January 2021.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Nov. 2, the City of Austin announced expansions to its Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) assistance program for income-eligible Austin renters who have experienced an income loss related to COVID-19.

In May, the City distributed $1.2 million for the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Program, dubbed "RENT 1.0." During RENT 1.0, there were nearly 11,000 applications submitted. In July, the City announced "RENT 2.0," a second round of assistance which launched in August. The City allocated $13 million in funds to households that qualified for assistance.

In August, the City announced a $17.75 million program that would provide $12.9 million in direct rent support. On Nov. 2, the City said $8 million of that $12.9 million still remained.

The fund – most of which was sent to Austin by the federal government through the CARES Act – is set to disappear at the end of the year, whether renters take it or not.

So, the City announced some tweaks to the rental assistance to broaden the number of applicants it could help, effective immediately. Those include:

Provide up to six months of full contracted rent payment for rent incurred between March 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020. This includes rent that is due now, rent that is overdue and future rent during this time period.

The City will conduct random selection drawings at noon every Friday through the end of the year, or until the funds are expended. All applications, regardless of when they are submitted, will continue to be given equal chance in the selection process.

Households will be allowed a one-time certification of eligibility (instead of monthly) at the time applications are submitted.

"What we have found is the number of people who have a need is less than we expected, but the people who do have a need have a larger dollar amount and more months of needs," said Pilar Sanchez, the vice president of the City's Housing Authority.

In July, Mandy DeMayo, the community development administrator for Neighborhood & Community Development, said about two-thirds of the households that received assistance during RENT 1.0 were making 30% of Austin’s median family income (MFI) or less, which is $20,550 a year or less for someone who lives alone or $29,300 or less for a four-person household. For RENT 2.0, 30% MFI or fewer households will be able to get up to three months of their rent covered through the program, according to DeMayo.

The eligibility requirements for applicants will not change:

Live in the City of Austin

Make 80% or below of the median family income

Are currently on a lease (signatory) including either “traditional and non-traditional leases.” Example: people who live in extended-stay hotels

Are not recipients of other rent programs

Have documentation showing that COVID-19 has affected them financially (e.g., paystubs, unemployment notice, notice of rent due, etc.).

Potential applicants should visit the RENT Application Portal for instructions, a how-to video, frequently asked questions, and application assistance. For more information visit www.austintexas.gov/RENT, email

AustinRENT@cvrassociates.com or call the RENT Call Center at 512-488-1397 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.