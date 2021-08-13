Austin Regional Clinic to participate in Pfizer COVID-19 treatment studies on oral medication

Pfizer is completing two studies on the medication at ARC Clinical Research. Participants need to be either showing COVID-19 symptoms or be a close contact.

AUSTIN, Texas — Pfizer is testing an oral investigational medication for COVID-19, and the Austin Regional Clinic is participating in the study.

ARC Clinical Research will conduct two COVID-19 treatment studies under Pfizer. Both are testing whether the study medication can lessen coronavirus symptoms, according to a press release.

One study is for high-risk individuals, and the other is for lower-risk individuals. Pfizer is only looking for participants who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or are a close contact.

“These clinical trials are evaluating whether an oral study drug reduces the duration and/or severity of illness among people with COVID-19 or prevents the onset of COVID-19 symptoms in household members,” Pfizer’s website says.

The studies will test the medication against a placebo to “confirm effectiveness.” There is no approved oral treatment for COVID-19 at this time.

“Finding more ways to treat COVID-19 offers another tool in our tool chest to fight this stubborn and constantly mutating virus,” Dr. Amy Siegel, internal medicine physician at ARC and principal investigator for the trial, said in the release.

Both trials are enrolling at the same time. To qualify for the high-risk trial, you must meet one or more of the following criteria:

Over 60 years old

Body Mass Index of 25

Chronic kidney disease

Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes

Immunosuppressive disease

Active cancer other than skin cancer

Heart disease

Chronic lung disease

For more information on how to enroll, ARC said to visit its website or call (512) 225-5931.