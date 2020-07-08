Austin Regional Clinic recruiting Central Texans for COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

Director of ARC Clinical Research Jeff Repper said the study offers participants an opportunity to be a part of history and benefit humankind.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Regional Clinic (ARC) is recruiting for a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial set to begin this month.

On Thursday, ARC said it is recruiting 250 patients from across Central Texas to enroll in the late-phase trial, intended to prove the safety and efficacy of a vaccine in development.

A successful trial would help bring the potential vaccine to market, ARC said.

“It is the top priority of the U.S. and the world to find a successful vaccine to prevent the infection and spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Gretchen Crook, principal investigator for ARC Clinical Research. “This vaccine candidate has the potential to save lives and allow us to return to a way of life that will restore our economy, re-connect our friendships and continue activities we all enjoy.”

Director of ARC Clinical Research Jeff Repper said the study offers participants an opportunity to be a part of history and benefit humankind.

“There are 7 billion people in our world who will need access to a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 infection, and ARC Clinical Research is thrilled to have a role in bringing a vaccine to Americans,” said Repper.

All participants will be compensated for their time and contributions, ARC said.

Services for the COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial will be delivered at ARC Clinical Research, located at 11714 Wilson Parke Ave., Suite 150, in Austin’s Four Points neighborhood.

Anyone interested in enrolling is asked to visit ARCclinicalresearch.com and click the orange “request to participate” button or call 512-225-5931.