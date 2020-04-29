AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that several types of businesses would be able to open starting on May 1, including restaurants, movies and public libraries.

Despite this announcement, the Austin Public Library told KVUE it would reopen only when it can do so safely. Austin Public Library provided KVUE with the following statement:

"The Library will reopen when it can do so in a manner that does not jeopardize the health and safety of its employees and the community it serves. With the help of the City of Austin and Austin Public Health and its partner agencies, Austin Public Library will continue to monitor public health recommendations as they pertain to reopening City facilities and develop its reopening plan."

Phase one of Gov. Abbott's plan to reopen Texas, which allows several types of businesses to open with capacity limited to 25%, goes into effect on May 1. Depending on how the coronavirus pandemic is being contained in Texas, Gov. Abbott said phase two of his plan could start as early as May 18.

Additionally, Austin Public Library has launched a virtual collection to continue providing resources to the community while its physical location remains closed. More information about the virtual collection can be found on Austin Public Library's website.

WATCH: Gov. Abbott discusses his plan for reopening Texas

