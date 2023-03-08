Austin Public Health monitors wastewater for COVID-19

The health department said it will continue to investigate clusters and outbreaks of cases.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Public Health (APH) reports it has seen an uptick in COVID-19 in the wastewater data, but that the levels still remain below the nationwide wastewater average.

However, APH said that even though there was an increase, there is "likely significant underreporting of cases because people are using home tests."

“We have seen an increase in the spread of COVID-19 every summer, and it is important to get vaccinated and receive your booster dose,” Austin-Travis County Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes said. “ Ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain the same - maintaining healthy habits like frequent hand washing, covering your cough, staying home and testing when you are sick.”

APH stated that even though the national public health emergency ended in May, there were still cases of COVID-19 in Travis County reported. The health department said it will continue to investigate clusters and outbreaks of cases, but people should continue to follow prevention measures to reduce the spread of diseases, including staying home when they're sick and washing their hands frequently.

According to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) projections, there is an indication that "sublineages of the XBB variant, which initially caused infections last winter, are now spreading throughout the nation."

Vaccines that are currently out will help provide protection against existing variants and subvariants; however, a new vaccine is expected in the fall, according to the CDC.

“Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to be identified, especially in areas where people gather. As we prepare for children to return to school, getting vaccinated is as important as ever to protect yourself and others,” APH Director Adrienne Sturrup said. “If you feel sick, test.”