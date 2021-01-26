How to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose from Austin Public Health

If you already received the first dose, APH will be contacting you to schedule your second appointment.

AUSTIN, Texas — Currently, COVID-19 vaccines require two doses for an individual to become fully vaccinated.

If you have received your first dose from Austin Public Health (APH), you will soon receive information about a second dose appointment as the date approaches.

"We would like to remind everyone that they do not need to receive their second dose precisely on day 28," a spokesperson for APH told KVUE. "The vaccine is equally effective if the second dose is received days or even weeks later."

As of Jan. 26, second dose scheduling has not begun for individuals who have been vaccinated through APH. These patients will be proactively contacted when the time comes and do not need to check into the website or the hotline to see if an appointment is available.

"Records for individuals who were vaccinated before the online registration system was live are being entered," the spokesperson said on Tuesday. "While we do not have a specific date to give you, those individuals will be in the system and notified about their second dose before it is due."

Currently, APH does not have a waiting list for the first vaccine, but there have been 166,000 accounts created in the registration system as of Jan.18. Not all of these individuals are in Phase 1A or 1B.

