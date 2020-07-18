Austin Public Health addresses COVID-19 disproportionately affecting the Black community

"We must acknowledge the fact that our neighbors of color were over-represented among the first to go back to work," said Mayor Steve Adler.

AUSTIN, Texas — People of color being disproportionately hospitalized and dying at a faster rate because COVID-19 continues to be a problem in Austin-Travis County.

According to Austin Public health, as of July 11, the Black community comprised 9% of deaths in Travis County and 9.8% of hospitalizations in the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area, but are less than 8% of the population.

"We must acknowledge the fact that our neighbors of color were over-represented among the first to go back to work," said Mayor Steve Adler. "Now our Black and Latinx neighbors are getting sick and hospitalized and dying at a faster rate."

To help close the gap, Adler, Austin Public Health, and many leaders in the Black community held a Q&A on Facebook to find out how they can adapt to protect the vulnerable.

During that forum, the Director of APH Stephanie Hayden said the number of uninsured COVID-19 patients is also alarming. She said in the Austin MSA, 29% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients do not have insurance and are finding out too late they have underlying health issues.

"In our partnership with hospitals we are working to put together a plan that will help individuals after they leave the hospital," said Hayden. "We want to make sure there is a process once they leave to make sure they are adhering to any medication that they have been prescribed."

"You want to think about, can people access the events and the activities from a landline? Some people still have landlines," said allgo's Priscilla Hale. "Some people don't have smartphones"

Hale added, "Every phone call I get with telehealth is, 'What type of smartphone can you have?' Well, thank goodness I have that, but every time my parents need a telehealth appointment I have to go to their house."

Something everyone is trying to maintain is mental health, and during the forum panelists discussed how they stay sane during this pandemic.

"Meditation is helpful, physical exercising at home, and a tremendous amount of lawn work," said Dr. Jeffree James.

"I read, I journal and write. I don't like bugs so I don't garden, but I do make sure I go outside," explained SAFE Alliance's Jacqueline Frances.

Pastor Daryl Horton reminded everyone of the power of a phone call.

"Ask them, 'What do you need? What are you doing? How are you hanging out?" said Horton.

