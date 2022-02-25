Austin Public Health, Austin ISD weighing options amid CDC's updated mask guidance

AISD has launched a community survey before updating its own mask guidance.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a new set of measures for communities experiencing falling rates of COVID-19.

According to the new system, the CDC's risk map is changing. It puts more than 70% of the nation's population in counties where the virus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. People in these areas can stop wearing masks.

According to the CDC's county checker, Travis County is among those currently posing a low threat.

KVUE reached out to Austin Public Health and Austin ISD to see if plans are in place to update their own current guidance on masking. Here are their statements:

"Austin Public Health is considering the new guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We are weighing those changes with local data and the understanding that our community will host multiple events in a few weeks, including a major international film and music festival. We know the benefits of masking coupled with vaccine are clear and have protected our community time and again. We will provide an update on our recommendations Tuesday."

"We are in the process of engaging with the community and we'll consult with our public health experts before making any decision, as we have throughout the pandemic."



The district has opened up a survey about masks and health protocols. Answers are able to be submitted through March 6.