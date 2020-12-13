Visiting family on Christmas Day? Austin Public Health recommends quarantining 14 days prior

APH also recommends you avoid hugging and handshaking and says you should wear masks around those who don't live with you.

AUSTIN, Texas — If you're planning to visit family on Christmas Day, you should've started quarantining yourself no later than this past Friday, according to Austin Public Health.

While it's safest to celebrate virtually this holiday season, the agency recommends people consider avoiding contact with people outside of their household for 14 days before a planned gathering.

APH also recommends you avoid hugging and handshaking and says you should wear masks around those who don't live with you. The agency also recommends eating outside if you can.

"Where we are seeing disease transmission is between people who know one another, and that's because that's the only time folks are willing to take off the mask. That can happen at a dinner table, at a restaurant, it can happen in other settings as well," Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County's Interim Health Authority, said at a Travis County Commissioners Court meeting on Dec. 10.

APH has ranked several holiday season activities from low to high risk. You can find that list below or at the City's COVID-19 holiday safety page.