Physician gives tips for protesters attending demonstrations during pandemic

Dr. Kohli said to wait 5-7 days after the protest to get a COVID-19 test to avoid a false negative result.

AUSTIN, Texas — As protests continue in downtown Austin, physicians say there are a few things you should do before and after you attend a demonstration going forward.

Dr. Payal Kohli, a cardiologist and TEGNA's medical expert, said protests are the perfect recipe for COVID-19 to spread with respiratory droplets being spread from screaming, and sneezing and coughing from spray and tear gas.

She said if you aren't showing symptoms after the protest to wait 5-7 days after you attend and then get tested. If you go and get a test too early she said you could show a false negative.

"Testing was initially very difficult, you needed a doctor's note, but now, as we're going back to our lives we really need to think about testing as part of our daily routine because that's how we can safely return to our lives," said Dr. Payal Kohli. "That's how we can safely protest and mitigate the effects of the protest is by going and getting this test."

She recommends face masks and eye protection at all times and to only attend the protest for short intervals of time.

To schedule an appointment for a test, click here.