ROUND ROCK, Texas — This COVID-19 pandemic is altering the way many of us live our lives, and it's also brought anxiety for many, including expecting mothers. There is a fear for some moms-to-be that they won't be able to have a spouse or family member present during delivery, but Austin OB/GYN Dr. Jennifer Mushtaler said that is not the case currently in Central Texas.

"We know of other parts of the country that have had to go to different stages in their protocol because of the current state of COVID-19 in their area," Mushtaler said. "Right now we are at level three but that does limit the number of support people who are going to be in the room."

Austin mothers in labor are allowed to have a person in the delivery room as long as they are over the age of 18. Some doctors, including Dr. Mushtaler, have utilized video apps such as FaceTime and Skype to allow other family members to be a part of the delivery.

"I was honored to be a part of a beautiful delivery this weekend where we skyped in the patient's spouse and her children," Mushtaler explained. "They were in a situation where they didn't have family here that could take care of the children for her spouse to be with her, so we rallied our labor team on deck and they gathered around the facetime and we had a really beautiful delivery."

While this time has been difficult, Dr. Mushtaler said that some positives could come from this for physicians and patients such as the use of telemedicine and telehealth. These options allow doctors to consult with patients over the phone or on a video app.

