City of Austin launches grants to support local musicians, creative spaces

The grants seek to help local creatives and organizations impacted by the coronavirus.

AUSTIN, Texas — In its ongoing efforts to support citizens impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Austin announced $2.5 million in aid that's now available for local creatives.

The Economic Development Department has launched two grant programs to help support and sustain local musicians and organizations:

Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund: $1.5 million will provide $1,000 grants to the city's most vulnerable musicians for their immediate emergency needs. Applications will be accepted starting June 8 at 10 a.m. through June 12 at 5 p.m.

Austin Creative Space Disaster Relief Program: $1 million will provide grants up to $50,000 to organizations and independent artists facing displacement and difficulty paying rent for their commercial creative spaces. Applications will be accepted starting May 17 at 1 p.m. through June 17 at 5 p.m.

“Austin is recognized for the creativity of our arts and music industries. These artists, musicians, and creative spaces have faced displacement and loss of income with increasing hardships,” said Sylnovia Holt-Rabb, acting director for the Economic Development Department. “As directed by Austin City Council, these two emergency grants – the Austin Music Disaster Relief Fund and the Austin Creative Space Disaster Relief Program – will provide funding to our most vulnerable creatives in Austin.”

Visit ATXrecovers.com to preview program guidelines, eligibility requirements and application questions. Questions are also accepted by email at CreativeSpaceRelief@austintexas.gov or by calling 512-974-7806.