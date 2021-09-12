Austin Music & Arts Festival canceled due to COVID-19

Ticketholders will be allowed to attend the event's Round Rock festival in December or Leander festival in April, the festival said.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Music & Arts Festival, scheduled for Sept. 25-26 at Typhoon Texas, has been cancelled due to COVID-19, organizers said on Sunday.

All tickets to the event will be honored at both the festival’s Dec. 4-5 Round Rock event and its April 9-10 event in Leander, the festival said.

The announcement comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations remain high in Central Texas. The surge, in addition to a nursing shortage, has caused low to no ICU availability in recent weeks.

Last month, the City of Austin said it was requiring enhanced COVID-19 mitigation efforts for special events permits.

Enhanced mitigation criteria for permitting include:

Screening at event entrances by requiring in-person attendees to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event

Developing strategies for maintaining at least six feet of social distancing

Including “mask zones” in outdoor event areas where social distancing is not possible.

The City said for indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees and outdoor events with 2,500 or more attendees, the submitted Health and Safety Form must be approved by Austin Public Health.

The festival’s December and April events will take place in Williamson County, which does not have the same COVID-19 restrictions for events as Austin-Travis County.

This month, a special event permit for Austin’s Pecan Street Festival, scheduled for Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, was denied and the event was canceled.

For more information, visit the Austin Music & Arts Festival website.