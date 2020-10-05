AUSTIN, Texas — As the state of Texas begins reopening, there are still concerns about how more interaction with other people could lead to a dramatic increase in coronavirus cases.

Restaurants, retail stores, salons, churches, movie theaters, museums, libraries and wedding venues all have the green light to currently be open in Texas with specific precautions.

“The truth is, is that I haven't changed very much of what I'm doing at all yet,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler said on Saturday. “The general rule is that people should stay home when they can.”

Texas Department of State Health Services data indicates no significant decreases in cases or deaths in the state. Friday marked the third deadliest day in the state so far from the virus with 45 reported deaths.

“The governor is opening up more and more businesses, saying that he's going to increase it. If we want that to work, if we actually want to be able to do that, not to have to toggle back, then this is the time we have to double down,” Adler said.

That’s why he and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt issued new local orders on Friday, recommending people continue to wear a face covering, keep six feet of distance from others and avoid large groups.

The new order also recommends that restaurants keep a log of customers to help with contact tracing.

“Contact tracing is the process that tries to narrow the infection,” Adler said. “Every place we see it, we immediately go to everybody that might have been touched by that to make sure that they get tested or at least they're isolating themselves or they're watching for symptoms.”

Restaurants keeping a log of customers was also one of the recommendations from the Austin Chamber of Commerce Opening Central Texas for Business Task Force.

The group suggested more childcare options, increased COVID-19 testing and continued remote working, among other things.

“The more protections that people take, the better off we are,” Adler said.

Local leaders are still trying to figure out what kind of spike in cases or hospitalizations locally could mean a rollback of relaxed rules.

“If we do reach the trigger, then we're going to have to take action in order to ensure that we don't overrun our hospitals,” Adler said.

