Austin-Travis County health leaders say masks are recommended but no longer mandated

Earlier this week, Austin Public Health updated its rules regarding masking. The same day, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order nullifying those updates.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin public health leaders still recommend that partially and unvaccinated people continue to wear masks in most situations, but doing so is no longer required as of Friday, May 21.

On Tuesday, Austin leaders announced updated Health Authority Rules that still mandated masking in some situations. The rules stated that masking remained required in places like hospitals and long-term care facilities and that masking was still required for fully vaccinated people unless a business owner allowed them to remove their masks indoors with less than 500 people or outdoors with less than 2,500 people.

However, just a few hours after the City updated its rules, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order (GA 36) prohibiting governmental entities in Texas – including counties, cities and public health authorities – from requiring or mandating mask-wearing. That order went into effect Friday.

State-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails are exempt from the Executive Order.

On Friday, the City of Austin and Travis County said that the rules released on Tuesday "will be updated to serve as recommendations rather than requirements following GA 36."

"We choose to focus our energy on fighting COVID in our community. We choose to focus on the health and safety of all of you, our residents," said Dr. Mark Escott, interim Austin-Travis County health authority. "There is now more urgency to be vaccinated as protection measures will not be required."

According to the City and County, the recommendations for fully vaccinated people are:

Resume normal activities without wearing a mask, except when required by a business

Resume domestic travel without testing and quarantine before or after travel

Resume international travel without testing, unless required by the destination and refrain from quarantine after arriving back in the U.S.

Refrain from testing and quarantine following a known exposure, unless you develop symptoms

Local officials are still recommending that those who are partially or unvaccinated continue masking in most situations.

"I am confident that the guidelines provided regarding the ongoing wearing of masks, particularly for unvaccinated individuals and partially vaccinated individuals, is based upon the current science and consistent with CDC guidance," Escott said. "Masks still play an important role in further reducing the spread of COVID-19 and will remain a recommended practice for those who are not fully vaccinated, at least until we reach herd immunity."

Austin Public Health is aiming for 70% of the population to be fully vaccinated to reach herd immunity. State data shows Travis County is currently at 62.14% of those 12 years old and over partially vaccinated and 49.42% fully vaccinated.