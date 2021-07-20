Austin leaders recommend everyone wear masks indoors as COVID-19 cases increase

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said the most important thing is for people to get vaccinated.

AUSTIN, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Austin-Travis County – including some breakthrough cases among vaccinated residents – the area is now in Stage 3 and City of Austin leaders are recommending that everyone wear masks indoors.

During a joint session of the Travis County Commissioners Court and Austin City Council, Medical Director Dr. Desmar Walkes stressed the importance of unvaccinated individuals getting the shot and everyone continuing to mask.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler echoed Walkes' recommendations during the session. He said hospitalizations are increasing and while the area currently has the staffing to keep up, projections show the future is uncertain.

"If we're going to get to that pink line [pictured above] as opposed to that green line, everybody needs to be wearing masks now indoors," Adler said, later adding, "Clearly the most important thing is to get vaccinated and then the new guidance today [is] for everyone to wear masks indoors."

Adler also said that if the City could, it would require everyone in schools to wear masks. As it is, local health leaders and Austin ISD have strongly recommended that children younger than 12 wear face masks as the school year begins until a vaccine for their age range is approved.

Austin Public Health officials also said Tuesday that churches may ask their congregations to wear masks. Masking has always been optional in places of worship.

Austin-Travis County passed into Stage 4 territory on Monday, based on a seven-day average threshold of 30 daily COVID-19 hospital admissions. However, the area remains in Stage 3 as of Tuesday. City and county officials moved Austin from Stage 2 to Stage 3 on July 15.

