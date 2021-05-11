'Ow, it's pokey ... That's it? You literally just touched me' | Austin children receive COVID-19 vaccines after FDA approval

KVUE walked through with two children as they received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

AUSTIN, Texas — Children in the younger age group for the COVID-19 vaccine get a smaller dose than people who are older than 12 years old.

According to the CDC, those younger children's side effects may be similar to what older people experience.

KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro went with an Austin family as their little ones got their first shots this week.

For most children, waiting isn't easy, and that was no exception for 7-year-old Campbell Crawford, and her 5, almost 6-year-old brother Rhett.

But it's this wait at Tarrytown pharmacy, that their mom Natalie's been dealing with for quite a while.

"We have been anxiously waiting for this vaccine for the children," Natalie Crawford said. "We're ready to have them protected and safe."

The Crawford's were in on the first day that Tarrytown Pharmacy was administering vaccines.

"What I'm gonna do is try and make it that you don't notice it, and maybe it won't hurt that much, that's what I'm hoping," said Gail Maldonado, who was the one giving them the shot. "So who gets to go first, Rhett? Alright, Rhett's gonna go first."

That led to Rhett's wait ending.

"Here it comes, don't move," said Gail.

"Oh ow, it's pokey," Rhett said. "That's it? You literally just touched me."

Campbell was hesitant, but ready for her turn.

"We never feel like we're ready just so you know, 'cause it's a scary thing,'" said Gail. "Count to 10, you're done."

"It kind of pricked and hurt a bit, but once we were done with it getting into my body it didn't. It kind of hurt a bit then, but it didn't hurt that much," said Campbell.

A wait, finally over, even if it was a little hard for these kids.

On Nov. 3, the DSHS released a list of providers receiving the pediatric vaccine. Here are the Central Texas providers expected to receive doses.